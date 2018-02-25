High School Basketball Scores

The Coal Ridge Titans are District Champions following their 53-51 win over the Roaring Fork Rams this afternoon. Both teams will play regional tournament games next weekend. Coal Ridge should host a regional game since they were the district champion.

The Glenwood Demon’s season came to an end in a second-round playoff game this afternoon against Mesa Ridge. The final score was Mesa Ridge 67, Glenwood 48.

The Rifle Lady Bears won their game against Discovery Canyon last night, 45-32 and will take on Air Academy high in Colorado Springs Tuesday night. That game will begin heard on KMTS. We will broadcast other games as well, but the broadcast schedule has not yet been finalized.

