High School Playoff Basketball

4A Girls

Broomfield—The Glenwood Lady Demons, the 34th seeded team in the 48-team bracket take on the 2nd ranked Holy Family Tigers tonight in a second round playoff game. Tip off is set for 6 o’clock and will be broadcast live on KMTS.

3A Girls

Grand Junction—Central High School will be the venue for the Western Slope 3A District tournament tonight and tomorrow. In girl’s semifinal action, the Grand Valley Lady Cardinals battle Delta at 7 o’clock.

3A Boys

Grand Junction—The Roaring Fork Rams take on the Gunnison Cowboys at 5:30. The final game of the evening pits Delta against Coal Ridge in a rematch of the league’s top teams. Tip off is set for 8:30 and will be broadcast live on KMTS.

4A Boys

Glenwood Springs—Tomorrow’s second match up at Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium will be a battle of the Demons versus the Demons as #7 Glenwood welcomes #26 Golden. Tip off is scheduled for 3 o’clock and will be broadcast live on KMTS.

