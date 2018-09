START OF HOLY FAMILY at GLENWOOD SPRINGS FOOTBALL GAME DELAYED

Glenwood Springs—Tonight’s high school football game between the Glenwood Demons and the visiting Holy Family Tigers has been delayed by at least one hour due to the Tigers’ team bus breaking down in Dillon. According to Glenwood Athletic Director Craig Denney, instead of a 7 o’clock kickoff, the game won’t begin until 8 pm at the earliest. The game will be broadcast live on the internet (KMTS.com) and the KMTS app.

