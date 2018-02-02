KMTS BASKETBALL: DEMONS DUMP DEVILS… TWICE

GYPSUM (2/1/18) – “One fist of iron, and the other of steel, if the right one don’t get you then the left one will,” famously sang Tennessee Ernie Ford in the fifties novelties tune, “Sixteen Tons.”

Because they have multiple players who let fly from long-distance, leading the league with more than 800 3-point attempts this season and topping 80 points five times, the Devils boys basketball team is seemingly never out of a game.

So with one fist, leading scorer Raul Pereida, tethered to the bench via three, first-quarter fouls, another one, Jacob Medina, drilled four 3-pointers to hustle Eagle Valley back from a nine-point deficit, five minutes into the contest, to a 17-all tie with Glenwood Springs by the end of the period.

Yet the Devils are 5-and-15 because, as with last night’s home loss to Glenwood, 92-54, they have given up 80-plus points fourteen times in their twenty games so far.

The contest was the eighth straight Western Slope League victory for the Demons (15-4, 8-0 WSL), and the Glenwood’s girls (11-8, 6-2) extended their conference win streak to six, easily defeating Eagle Valley, 51-31, despite Tatum Peterson going down with an injury to her other ankle.

GLENWOOD BOYS 92, EAGLE VALLEY 54

After Medina’s long-range bombs pulled the Devils even, Glenwood used a blistering 33-12 second period, with ten different players scoring, to sweep the season series with Eagle Valley. The Demons did their damage with defense and passing leading to numerous layups.

Leading just 23-20, Holden Kleager led a second quarter layup drill that included Aaron Smith, Kevin Ayon, Erwin Rodriguez, Wyatt Ewer, Gabe Suarez, AJ Crowley, and finally Mitchell Burt and Adam Schrader. The only Demon in the scorebook without a layup was Luke Gair, and he contributed 4 points via a putback and two free throws.

Meanwhile, Medina and his bombs-away mates, who were 5-for-8 in the first period, went cold, going 0-for-7 on 3-point attempts as the Devils fell behind, 50-29 by halftime. Pereida came back in the third quarter, but picked up his fourth foul and despite two more grenades from Medina, Glenwood doubled the score, 28-14, with Crowley scoring eight.

The Demons, normally no stranger to the 3-point line themselves, didn’t need any this game, not even attempting one in the second half and finishing 0-for-4 for the contest. Their continual drives to the hoop put players at the free throw stripe instead, and after going 1-for-5 in the first quarter, Glenwood sank 18-of-20 the rest of the way. The Demons also dominated the boards, pulling down 48 rebounds to just 12 for Eagle Valley. Glenwood made 35 of 68 shots, the Devils going 17-for-54, including 9-of-26 three-point attempts, somewhat beneath their 12-of-44 per-game average.

Medina, who finished with 28 points on 8-of-13 treys, led all scorers, but five Demons tallied doubled figures, led by Crowley’s 16 and 13 from Kleager, who also grabbed 7 rebounds. Smith scored 12, dishing out 6 assists and pulling down 6 boards; Gair had 10 points and 9 rebounds, and Suarez also scored 10 with 7 caroms.

GLENWOOD GIRLS 51, EAGLE VALLEY 31

When the Lady Demons and Devils tangled in Glenwood on January 13th, they barely held on for a 41-39 victory, their second game without Peterson, their leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker.

The 6-0 senior, who missed five games, got off to a strong start in Eagle, making two-of-three shots and grabbing six rebounds before going down with what appeared to be a left ankle injury three minutes into the second quarter. Glenwood was in the midst of a 14-0 blitz, after a 6-2 opening period, and when Maddie Bolitho hit her second three of the quarter, it gave her 8 points and the Demons a 23-8 halftime lead.

Bolitho, as she did during Peterson’s earlier absence with a right ankle sprain, continued to carry the scoring load in the third period. The senior guard again tallyied 8 points while sinking two more treys as Glenwood built a 37-20 margin going to the fourth quarter.

Saylor Warren and Qwynn Massie shouldered Peterson’s inside presence in the final frame, combining for 10 points and 7 rebounds as the Lady Demons won their sixth straight league game, moving a game behind first-place Rifle (14-1, 6-0) and a half-game in front of Palisade (9-9, 5-2).

Bolitho, who was scoreless in the first period, finished with 18 points, six steals, and four assists. Ximena Gutierrez had 8 points with six steals. Warren added 6 points and 8 rebounds, with Massie also scoring 6 and grabbing 5 rebounds. Regan Bossow led the Devils with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In a busy week, Glenwood hosts Summit on Tuesday before going to Steamboat on Thursday, then returning home against Battle Mountain Friday.

