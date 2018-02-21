KMTS BASKETBALL: LADY DEMONS GO INSIDE-OUTSIDE AND ON TO WINDSOR VIA FIRST-ROUND WIN

GLENWOOD SPRINGS (2/20/18) – “Tatum unloaded it tonight,” Glenwood Springs coach Rhonda Moser said after the senior center Peterson went off for 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots in the Demons’ first-round 4A playoff win over Mountain View, 63-52.

“Our goal was to get past where we did last year,” Moser said, referring to Glenwood’s 46-38 first-round home loss to Erie, “and we just did it!” The win advances the 29th seeded Demons (16-8) into the second round at number-four Windsor (19-4).

“It felt a lot better than last year,” Peterson said, crediting “Ellie (Moser) and everyone hitting outside,” as Moser nailed four-of-six 3-pointers, including two in a 15-12 first quarter Demon advantage, and two more treys that helped open a 30-20 halftime lead to 18 points. Raleigh Basart’s 12-point quarter for the Lions helped the number 36-ranked visitors cut that lead in half, but Peterson’s 10-point frame enabled the Demons to hold on to a 50-41 lead going into the fourth period.

“We knew 44 (Basart) would barrel and go,” Moser said, “so we stressed getting back to defense” in a time-out after a drive by Bassart and back-to-back treys by the senior post and Kali Kelley drew the Lions within eight, 57-49, with 4:40 left in the game.

The Demon defense held Mountain View without a basket for the next four minutes, but Glenwood missed six of eight free throw chances, still managing to add five points for a 13 point lead with 1:24 to go and wrapping up a trip to the second round.

To succeed in Windsor on Friday, Moser said the Demons need to “continue to have an inside-outside presence.” Glenwood balanced Peterson’s season-best scoring effort with 6-of-14 on 3-pointers, led by Moser’s four treys. “It was my turn to step up,” the senior said. “We knew we all had to go big or go home.”

Before fouling out with about three minutes to go, Basart scored 24 for the Lions. Moser supported Peterson’s big night with a dozen points, followed by Natalya Taylor and Dani DeCrow with eight apiece. Maddie Bolitho was the catalyst for the Demons’ second-best scoring output of the season by dishing out ten assists. She and Ximena Gutierrez also contributed defensively with four steals apiece.

Coach Moser said she believes Friday’s game will have a 7 pm tip-off. KMTS will broadcast the game both on the radio and the internet. The 11th-ranked Glenwood boys will host the winner of Wednesday’s Mesa Ridge-Green Mountain game on Saturday at 2:30.

