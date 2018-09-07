Local High School Sports and Scores

The Glenwood Demons will be in Colorado Springs tonight to battle the Harrison Panthers. The game kicks off at 7 o’clock and will be broadcast live on KMTS with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

Other local games:

Coal Ridge at Hotchkiss

Basalt at Battle Mountain

The Aspen Skiers play at Bayfield Saturday afternoon at 1.

Volleyball Scores

Battle Mountain – 3 Glenwood Springs – 1

Coal Ridge – 3 Moffat County – 0

Aspen – 3 Roaring Fork – 0

Soccer Scores

Montrose – 4 Glenwood Springs – 1

Battle Mountain – 5 Rifle – 2

