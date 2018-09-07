Local High School Sports and Scores

Posted on September 7, 2018 by Ron Milhorn

The Glenwood Demons will be in Colorado Springs tonight to battle the Harrison Panthers.  The game kicks off at 7 o’clock and will be broadcast live on KMTS with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

Other local games:

Coal Ridge at Hotchkiss

Basalt at Battle Mountain

The Aspen Skiers play at Bayfield Saturday afternoon at 1.

Volleyball Scores

Battle Mountain – 3   Glenwood Springs – 1

Coal Ridge – 3   Moffat County – 0

Aspen – 3    Roaring Fork – 0

Soccer Scores

Montrose – 4     Glenwood Springs – 1

Battle Mountain – 5   Rifle – 2

