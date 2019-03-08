Mixed Results for CU Women’s & Men’s Basketball

BOULDER (AP) – Tyler Bey scored a career-high tying 27 points, Shane Gatling had 26 and Colorado led throughout to beat UCLA 93-68. Both Bey and Gatling were dominating in the paint, scoring on an array of dunks, layups and short jumpers in the lane.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Courtney Ekmark scored 18 points and No. 20 Arizona State used a run at the start of the fourth quarter to pull away from Colorado and win 66-49 in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Ekmark hit six 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (20-9), who will play UCLA on Friday in the quarterfinals.

