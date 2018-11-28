National Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette’s appeal of a one-game suspension for fighting has been denied, meaning he will sit out Sunday’s game against Indianapolis. Fournette was suspended without pay for leaving the sideline, running across the field and punching Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson this past Sunday in Buffalo. The one-game punishment that will cost Fournette close to $100,000.

NEW YORK (AP) – The National Basketball Association has reached a deal to provide official league data to licensed sports betting providers. In an agreement announced this morning, the NBA is partnering with Sportradar and Genius Sports to distribute NBA betting data to sports betting providers in the U.S. Sports leagues that once vehemently fought against the prospect of sports betting are increasingly seeking to get in on it now that it’s legal.

College Football (AP) – Oklahoma is on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. The Sooners are No. 5 in the pivotal second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings released last night. The biggest question facing the selection committee was how much to value Ohio State’s 62-39 blowout of Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes moved up four spots but are still stuck behind the Sooners heading into championship weekend when the final four will be set.

College Basketball (AP) – Three of the games on tonight’s Top 25 men’s basketball schedule match ranked teams. No. 4 Virginia visits No. 24 Maryland, No. 7 Michigan takes on No. 11 North Carolina and No. 15 Florida State plays No. 19 Purdue.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A state licensing inquiry has cleared a Michigan State University doctor who resigned after learning the school was considering firing her because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating former sports doctor Larry Nassar. The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said it couldn’t substantiate a violation by Brooke Lemmen. She was one of several current or former Michigan State doctors or trainers who had been under investigation by the agency.

