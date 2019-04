DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 99-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points and 14 rebounds. The Nuggets trailed 95-84 with four minutes left before finishing with a 15-0 run. The Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs this Saturday night in game 1 of the playoffs.

