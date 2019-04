SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Derrick White had a career-high 36 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 118-108, withstanding a first-half lapse to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Nikola Jokic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Denver. Game 4 is Saturday in San Antonio.

