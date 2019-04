DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic comes within two assists of another triple double and Jamal Murray leads six Denver Nuggets in double figure scoring with 23 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-90 in Game 5 of their playoff series. Denver led by as many as 30 points before resting their starters. The Nuggets lead three games to two and can wrap up the series Thursday night in San Antonio.

Like this: Like Loading...