Nuggets Win, Jokic Leaves With Injury

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists before leaving with an injury late in the game and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 127-120 on Thursday night.

Jokic went down hard under the Phoenix basket with 1:47 left. He was on the floor for a while with the entire Nuggets team surrounding him. He finally stood and limped to the locker room as the Nuggets closed out their fifth straight home win.

Eric Bledsoe led Phoenix with 28 points, Devin Booker had 24 and T.J. Warren added 21 points and eight rebounds.

Down by nine in the third quarter, Denver closed the period with a 14-5 run to take a 96-92 lead.

