Glenwood Springs—The first volleyball match of the year will be played tonight at Glenwood Springs High School. The Demons, coming off a successful 2017 campaign, will host the Fruita Monument Wildcats tonight at 6:30.

Aspen—The Glenwood Demons football team, under new Head Coach Pat Engle will put their skills to the test in a controlled scrimmage this afternoon against the Skiers at Aspen High School. The action begins at 3.

