KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Sporting Kansas City has acquired veteran midfielder Benny Feilhaber from the Colorado Rapids. In exchange, Colorado gets 22-year-old defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and an undisclosed draft pick. The 34-year-old Feilhaber joined Sporting KC in 2013 and helped lead the club to the MLS Cup title. He wound up scoring 32 goals with 37 assists during five seasons in Kansas City.

