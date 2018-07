COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) – The Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer have acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta from FC Dallas in exchange for forward Dominique Badji and an international roster spot. The teams will also swap first-round picks in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. The 22-year-old Acosta rose through the ranks as part of the FC Dallas Development Academy. Badji saw action in 90 matches for Colorado and scored 24 goals.

