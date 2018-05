Los Angeles, CA— Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and Yasiel Puig followed with a solo shot, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped the Dodgers’ five-game skid against Colorado at home, where they are just 9-14. The Rockies close out the three game series with the Dodgers tonight at Chavez Ravine. Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Rockies while the Dodgers counter with Kenta Maeda.

