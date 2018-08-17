Rockies over Braves 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Braves rookie star Ronald Acuna Jr. was back in the lineup for the NL East leaders, one day after being plunked on the left arm by Miami’s Jose Urena. The 20-year-old slugger failed to hit a homer, snapping his streak of five straight games going deep, and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 5-3 win over the Braves.

ATLANTA (AP) – Colorado snapped Ronald Acuna Jr.’s home run streak and Atlanta’s five-game winning streak, rallying for three unearned runs in the ninth inning to beat the Braves 5-3. David Dahl homered in the third and capped the winning rally with a two-out, two-run single to left off Brad Brach. The Rockies took advantage of an error by Danby Swanson leading off the ninth to win for the fifth time in six games.

