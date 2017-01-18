HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

Girls

Glenwood—47 Steamboat Springs—42

Eagle Valley—36 Coal Ridge—19

Battle Mountain—43 Roaring Fork—40

Boys

Glenwood—39 Steamboat Springs—38

Eagle Valley—72 Coal Ridge—63

Roaring Fork—57 Battle Mountain—43

NUGGETS WIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets withstood a furious late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers to hold on for a 127-121 victory Tuesday night. Denver led by 19 late in the third quarter only to see the Lakers close within one with 1:59 to play. The comeback fell short, however, and Los Angeles lost its fifth consecutive game. Will Barton added 26 points and eight assists to help the Nuggets win their third straight. Kenneth Faried had 20 points and seven rebounds.

AVS LOSE TO BLACKHAWKS

DENVER (AP) – Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 11:49 remaining, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 6-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. Tanner Kero had two goals and Nick Schmaltz and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago, which snapped a two-game skid. The Blackhawks switched around their line combinations, breaking up the Jonathan Toews-MarianHossa tandem in an effort to spark the offense. It certainly worked with Hinostroza, Kero and Hossa combining for eight points. Hossa had three assists. Matt Duchene had two goals and Blake Comeau and Matt Nieto also scored for the last-place Avalanche, who wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 1-3 mark. This game felt more like a road game, though, with all the Blackhawk fans in attendance.

JOSEPH PROMOTES SECONDARY COACH TO D-COORDINATOR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Broncos coach Vance Joseph has promoted secondary coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator, replacing Wade Phillips, who left for the Los Aneles Rams. Woods, 46, was in charge of the Broncos’ “No Fly Zone” secondary that led the league in pass defense each of the last two years behind All-Pro cornerbacksAqibTalib and Chris Harris Jr., safeties T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart and nickel back Bradley Roby.

