HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Undated—The defending 182 pound state champion from Glenwood Springs has his eyes on a second state title. In this week’s rankings from On the Mat, senior Myles Wilson is number 1 followed by Palisade’s Terrance Williams.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Undated—The highest ranked team from the local area is the Basalt Longhorns in boys basketball. With an 11 and 1 record, the Longhorns come in at number 8 according to CHSAA. The Coal Ridge Titans didn’t crack the top 10 but are considered a strong post-season contender. In girls basketball, Rifle at 13 and 3, is considered a team to watch while 4A Western Slope leader Palisade is ranked 10th by CHSAA.

Elsewhere in sports…

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies made their deal with Greg Holland official on Saturday, signing the right-handed reliever coming off reconstructive elbow surgery to a one-year, $7 million contract. Holland was the closer for Kansas City through most of 2014 and 2015, when the Royals made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his right elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

PHOENIX (AP) – Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights, 123-112 Saturday. Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 41 for the Suns. Devin Booker added 23. Kenneth Faried had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, winners of three straight and seven of their last nine. Denver won despite the absence of center Nikola Jokic, who left with a left hip flexor strain late in Thursday night’s 127-120 victory.

HOUSTON (AP) – Things in Houston get rolling tonight as each team spends time with reporters. From there it’s a regimented schedule for both the Falcons and Patriots as they prepare for Sunday’s 51st Super Bowl.

UNDATED (AP) – The Associated Press will release its weekly Top-25 men’s basketball poll later today. Villanova currently holds down the top spot, but there is no guarantee the Wildcats will maintain their position after the new poll comes out. They were defeated early last week by Marquette. Considering that second-ranked Kansas lost to West Virginia last week, it might be a good bet that third-ranked and unbeaten Gonzaga (gahn-ZAG’-uh) could be No. 1 this time around.

UNDATED (AP) – Today is another day of rest for the NHL and its players. The All-Star break will come to an end tomorrow night with 14 games on the schedule.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The Australian Open came to an end yesterday when Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL’) for the men’s championship. The victory was the 18th for Federer in a Grand Slam event. On Saturday Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title when she beat her sister Venus.

UNDATED (AP) – The big winners in golf yesterday were Spain’s Jon Rahm in the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego and Brittany Lincicome (LIHN’-sih-kohm) of the U.S. in the season-opening LPGA event in the Bahamas. To get her win, Lincicome had to beat fellow American Lexi Thompson in a playoff. Fellow Americans Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller were third and fourth respectively.

