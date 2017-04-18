HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Roaring Fork travels to Coal Ridge for a 3 o’clock game this afternoon. The game will be broadcast live on the internet at KMTS.com and rebroadcast on the radio at 7 pm.

GIRLS GOLF

Rifle—The Rifle Invitational tees off at 10 am at Rifle Creek.

TENNIS

Aspen takes on Glenwood at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 3.

SOCCER

Coal Ridge at Glenwood 6 pm

Steamboat Springs at Rifle 4 pm

Basalt at Delta 4 pm

Aspen at Grand Valley 4:30

MLB / ROCKIES

Los Angeles, CA—Rockies rookie lefthander Kyle Freeland (1-1) will go against Hyun Jin Ryu (0-2) tonight at Dodger Stadium.

ELSEWHERE IN SPORTS…

UNDATED (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs have jumped out to2 games to none leads in their respective NBA playoff series. Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-111. Kawhi Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and added 11 rebounds as San Antonio beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82.

UNDATED (AP) – Three of the better teams in the NHL have dug themselves into playoff holes. Bobby Ryan scored on a tip-in on a power play 5:43 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Kevin Fiala scored on a backhander 16:44 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied to push the Chicago Blackhawks to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory. Chicago trails 3 games to none. And Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto’s comeback as the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. – Corey Perry scored 1:30 into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from three goals down to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4, taking a 3-0 series lead in the first-round series. Game 4 is Wednesday.

UNDATED (AP) – In baseball, the New York Yankees continue their winning ways. Jordan Montgomery took a shutout into the seventh inning for his first major league win, Matt Holliday homered in his return to the lineup and the New York Yankees cruised to their eighth consecutive victory by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-4. Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Eric Thames homered in his club record-tying fifth straight game and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers turned back the Chicago Cubs 6-3.

BOSTON (AP) – The daily fantasy sports industry has sharply contracted since the online games offered by companies like FanDuel and DraftKings sparked court and legislative battles across the United States last year. The Fantasy Sports Trade Association, the industry’s lobbying arm, says that more than two-thirds of companies that existed this time last year have shuttered, changed focus or joined with competitors. A merger proposal between Boston’s DraftKings and New York’s FanDuel is currently being reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) – A former NFL agent has pleaded guilty to violating North Carolina’s sports agent law by providing thousands of dollars in improper benefits to three former Tar Heels football players to entice them into signing contracts with him. Forty-three-year-old Terry Watson, of Marietta, Georgia, entered his plea Monday afternoon in a deal to resolve 3 1/2-year-old felony charges. Watson received 30 months of probation and a $5,000 fine, while Judge Graham Shirley issued a suspended jail sentence of six to eight months.

