MIAMI (AP) — In Tuesday’s All-Star game in Miami, NL manager Joe Maddon’s batting order has Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon leading off, followed by Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. Washington right fielder Bryce Harper is third, followed by San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Miami left fielder Marcell Ozuna and Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart.

DENVER (AP) — The Rockie’s Kyle Freeland took a no-hitter into the ninth inning Sunday before allowing a one-out single to Melky Cabrera in Colorado’s 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. It would have been the first no-hitter by a Colorado pitcher at Coors Field.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the NBA Summer League, Malik Beasley took 30 shots in Denver’s summer opener against Houston on Friday, and took 17 more for the Nuggets against Minnesota on Sunday. He shot better Sunday – 8 for 17, as opposed to 12 for 30 in the first game – but it still hasn’t been a winning formula. Minnesota never trailed, beating the Nuggets 90-71. Denver dropped to 0-2.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – Los Angeles has presented its Olympic hosting plans to IOC members, who should vote later Tuesday to ensure the Summer Games return to the United States. Going before bid rival Paris, LA’s team led by Mayor Eric Garcetti presented 45 minutes of videos and speeches in a closed-door session about how they would host the 2024 Olympics. Still, it could be a 2028 Olympics in LA that will be the first American-hosted games since 1996 in Atlanta.

