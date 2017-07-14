MLB/ROCKIES OPEN SECOND HALF OF SEASON IN NY

New York, NY—Colorado Rockies’ right-handed ace Jon Gray toes the rubber tonight against the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Mets counter with righty Jacob DeGrom. The Rockies are looking to get hot once again after their “June Swoon” that finds them in third place in the National League West, 9 and a half games behind the first place Dodgers.

NBA/NUGGETS WELCOME MILLSAP

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets announced the signing of four-time All-Star Paul Millsap. A highly coveted free agent, the former Atlanta forward agreed to a three-year deal worth $90 million. The 32-year-old Millsap gives the youthful Nuggets a proven veteran to pair with budding star Nikola Jokic.

SOCCER AT MILE HIGH STADIUM

DENVER (AP) – Mexico and Jamaica played to a scoreless draw Thursday night and remained on track to advance to the knockout round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Neither team could break through on a relatively mild night, although Mexico dominated chances. The 49,121 fans in attendance, the largest crowd to attend a soccer match at Sports Authority Field, heavily favored the Mexican side.

