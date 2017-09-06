LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCORES

VOLLEYBALL

Glenwood Springs—3 Grand Junction Central—0

Rifle———–3 Summit—–1

Coal Ridge—-3 Paonia—-1

SOCCER

Grand Junction—7 Glenwood Springs—2

Coal Ridge—-3 Rifle—-0

MLB/ROCKIES

DENVER (AP) – Trevor Story homered, Nolan Arenado picked up his major league lead-tying 112th RBI with a double as part of a four-run sixth and the Colorado Rockies beat San Francisco 9-6 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Giants at Coors Field. The Rockies held off a late rally by the Giants to increase their lead to 2 1/2 games over Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot. After spot starter Tyler Chatwood left after three innings, Colorado used eight relievers with Chris Rusin (4-0) earning the win. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his 37th save. Denver native Ty Blach (8-12) surrendered five runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Giants. Blach made his major league debut at Coors Field on this day a season ago.

Elsewhere in sports…

CHICAGO (AP) – The Cleveland Indians try for their 14th straight victory tonight in Chicago against the White Sox. That would tie the longest winning streak in team history, set last season. The AL Central leaders already own the top winning string in the majors this year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Arizona Diamondbacks go for a team-record 13th win in a row tonight when Taijuan Walker starts at Dodger Stadium. Arizona matched the club mark last night when it beat NL West-leading Los Angeles 3-1 in 10 innings.

BOSTON (AP) – Major League Baseball is looking into allegations levied by the New York Yankees that Boston used a high-tech scheme to steal signs from their catchers. Commissioner Rob Manfred says he wants to get the matter resolved quickly. It’s not clear what the penalty should be if the first-place Red Sox are found guilty. The first-place Red Sox don’t have a lot of idle time to ponder their fate. They played 19 innings in a six-hour game that ended after 1 a.m. today with a 3-2 win over Toronto.

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) – Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s attorneys say his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case has been upheld, but he will play the opener because of the timing of the arbitrator’s decision. They say the NFL will allow Elliott to play Sunday night against the New York Giants because the decision yesterday came too late for it to be enforced this weekend.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – No. 16 Miami’s game at Arkansas State on Saturday has been canceled over concerns about Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm that could affect Florida this weekend. Getting to Arkansas for the game wouldn’t be the problem for Miami. Getting back to Miami would be the potential issue, and the uncertainty over what will happen with the storm led to the decision to err on the side of caution. The game won’t be made up in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...