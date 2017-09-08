HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCORES

Volleyball

Glenwood—-3 Summit—-0

Coal Ridge—3 GJ Central—-0

Cedaredge—3 Roaring Fork—0

Eagle Valley—3 Rifle—-0

Soccer

Battle Mountain—9 Rifle—0

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

JFK at Glenwood Springs 7pm

Florence at Rifle 7pm

Aspen at Cedaredge 7pm

Grand Valley at Basalt 7pm

Battle Mountain at Roaring Fork 7pm

Hotchkiss at Coal Ridge 7pm

COLORADO SPORTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer off a laboring Clayton Kershaw and the Colorado Rockies beat the Dodgers 9-1 on Thursday night, sending Los Angeles to its seventh straight defeat and 12th in 13 games. Coming off a three-game sweep by Arizona, the Dodgers were hopeful Kershaw could stop the slide like he did last week when he snapped their five-game skid with a 1-0 victory at San Diego. Instead, he got yanked early. The Rockies pounded out 16 hits and took full advantage of the Dodgers’ faltering bullpen that surrendered five runs. Fans booed Josh Ravin when he gave up back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the seventh as the Rockies batted around.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos aren’t giving up their star-studded secondary’s moniker after one of the No Fly Zone’s founding members was released. The Broncos have several safeties who will fill in for three-time Pro Bowl strong safety T.J. Ward. Justin Simmons will start in Ward’s place but Will Parks and Jamal Carter also will see action.

DENVER (AP) – The Chargers are representing Los Angeles for the first time since 1960 when they open their season Monday night at Denver. There are other historic aspects of the game, too. Beth Mowins will become the first female to call a regular-season NFL game in 30 years. And this marks the first time two black head coaches will make their debut in the same game.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – Kent Myers completed 24 of 26 passes for 323 yards and had four total touchdowns to help Utah State blow past FCS-member Idaho State 51-13 Thursday night. Utah State won its 11th straight against FCS schools, dating to the 2000 season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Number 22 Florida has canceled its home opener against Northern Colorado because of impending Hurricane Irma. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin says it “become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do.” The game will not be made up.

AROUND THE NATION…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The NFL season has begun with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots getting clobbered at home by the Kansas City Chiefs. New England’s defense surrendered the most points of the Bill Belichick era in the 42-27 loss, in which the Chiefs compiled 537 yards of offense.

NEW YORK (AP) – Unseeded Sloane Stephens will face No. 15 Madison Keyes in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open in 15 years. Tomorrow’s final will be the first Grand Slam title match for both of them. Stephens was two points from defeat before coming back to beat Venus Williams last night, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. In the second semifinal, Keyes overwhelmed No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe (VAN’-duh-way) 6-1, 6-2.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Mike Clevinger and the Indians try to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 16 games when they begin a series against Baltimore tonight in Cleveland. Clevinger has delivered a pair of scoreless outings during Cleveland’s streak after an inconsistent start to his big league career. Orioles lefty Wade Miley will try to slow a lineup that slugged five homers last night against the White Sox.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Max Scherzer hasn’t lost a start since June 21, and he’ll go for another victory tonight when the Nationals host the Phillies. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his past 11 starts, including five effective innings versus Milwaukee last time out before exiting with a bruised calf after being struck by a line drive.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves are giving free tickets to fans from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina displaced by Hurricane Irma. During a four-game series against the Marlins that began last night, the Braves are offering a complimentary ticket to anyone showing a valid Florida ID. The offer also is open to residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders. Braves president of business Derek Schiller says he hopes the offer “can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours.”

TEXANS’ STAR RECOGNIZED FOR HARVEY RELIEF WORK

HOUSTON (AP) – J.J. Watt is being honored by the NFL Players Association after raising more than $29 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Watt was named the NFLPA’s Community MVP on Friday for his work in the days since the hurricane and flooding devastated Houston and much of southeast Texas. Watt announced the fundraising page with a video on Twitter after Houston’s preseason game against the Saints in Aug. 26, with a goal of collecting $200,000. As donations kept pouring in, he raised the goal again and again. The number skyrocketed thanks to almost 200,000 donors including Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul. Watt also worked with his foundation to fill 12 semi-trucks with supplies, which were brought to Houston and distributed in part by Watt and his teammates on Sunday. The NFLPA will contribute $10,000 to Watt’s foundation for the honor. He becomes a semifinalist for the Byron Whizzer White Award, given annually by the group to recognize charitable efforts of players.

