HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

Girls

Glenwood Springs—43 Greeley West—28

Boys

Glenwood Springs—59 Greeley West—58

Montrose—53 Coal Ridge—49

WRESTLING

Glenwood Springs—47 Battle Mountain—24

Green Mountain—66 Rifle—-9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL / CSU RAMS

Colorado State is playing in its fifth consecutive bowl game but has lost in its last three postseason appearances. The Rams started the season 6-2 then dropped three of the final four games. Marshall is 5-0 in bowl games since 2009 and has a 10-2 overall bowl record. The Thundering Herd also started the season strong by going 6-1 only to lose four of their last five. Both teams are limping into the New Mexico Bowl with hopes of catching some of that early magic to redeem their seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Colorado State’s highly ranked offense versus Marshall’s stingy and aggressive defense. The Rams are led by quarterback Nick Stevens, who threw for 3,479 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. Colorado State also is ranked 10th in the FBS in yards per game with 501.1. The Thundering Herd rank 18th in the nation in scoring defense and 24th in total defense. Marshall has won 30 of its last 34 when holding offenses to 5 yards per play or fewer.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado State: Senior running back Dalyn Dawkins leads the Rams with 1,349 rushing yards and is ranked 16th in the country. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is Colorado State’s deep threat and has 1,345 receiving yards this season. Gallup this year also has had six 100-yard games.

Marshall: Tight end Ryan Yurachek is the Thundering Herd’s active leader in career receptions and has caught a pass in 41 consecutive games. In addition, he has 25 career touchdown receptions. Quarterback Chase Litton has thrown for 2,853 yards this season and hopes to exploit the Rams’ shaky defense, which has given up 27.5 points per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colorado State played in the New Mexico Bowl in 2013 and the Rams came from behind to beat Washington State, 48-45, despite trailing by 22 in the second half. That was the last time Colorado State won a bowl game. … Under coach Doc Holliday, the Thundering Herd are 44-7 when they score first. Marshall has won 34 of its last 35 games when leading at halftime. … Marshall’s Chase Litton is fifth in school history in career passing yards with 8,070. Only three other quarterbacks have thrown for at least 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns for the Thundering Herd, including former Jets quarterback Chad Pennington. … Rams offensive coordinator Will Friend is joining newly named head coach Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee. … The New Mexico Bowl is the final game for Rams defensive coordinator Marty English, who is retiring.

BRONCOS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) came off the bench to lead three touchdown drives as the Denver Broncos won their second straight since an eight-game losing streak, 25-13 at Indianapolis. Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) threw for two touchdowns and ran for another after replacing Trevor Siemian, who suffered a left shoulder injury in the first quarter. C.J. Anderson ran for a career-high 158 yards on 30 carries to help Denver hand the 3-11 Colts their fifth consecutive loss.

AVS WIN

DENVER (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, SemyonVarlamov made 32 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat Florida 2-1 for their second victory over the Panthers in five days. Colorado won 7-3 in Florida on Saturday night and swept the season series behind a strong game from MacKinnon.

TROUBLE FOR SHAUN WHITE

BRECKENRIDGE (AP) – Shaun White fell twice during the qualifying round of the Dew Tour and did not reach the final of the second Olympic qualifying event. The two-time Olympic champion finished 14th. He will have two more events in January to try to secure his spot for the Pyeongchang Olympics

