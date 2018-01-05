HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

Girls

Rifle—-36 Palisade—–21

Boys

Palisade—44 Rifle—–42

Friday games

Roaring Fork at Delta 5:30 Girls, 7pm Boys

NBA

Utah at Denver

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men

Colorado—90 #4 Arizona State—81 OT

NFL / GRUDEN BACK TO THE RAIDERS

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders are set to bring Jon Gruden back for a second stint as coach. A person with knowledge of the team’s plans said the Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to announce that Gruden is leaving the broadcast booth to come back to coaching. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has made no formal announcement.The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following a disappointing six-win season and talk immediately turned to Gruden. Gruden spent four years as coach for the Raiders before being dealt to Tampa Bay, where he beat Oakland in the Super Bowl following his first season in 2002. Gruden has been out of coaching for nine years.The news conference was first reported by the Raiders Snake Pit website.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – USC Trojans tailback Ronald Jones II will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Jones made the announcement Friday, two days after quarterback Sam Darnold announced his intention to leave USC early.The speedy, durable Jones has been an excellent heir to the Trojans’ Tailback U. tradition, finishing fifth in school history with 3,619 yards while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.He rushed for 39 touchdowns and improved as a pass-catcher. He compiled 14 100-yard rushing games, and he had two 1,000-yard seasons following a 987-yard performance as a freshman.He finished his career strong, rushing for 1,550 yards and 19 TDs while USC (11-3) won the Pac-12 and reached the Cotton Bowl. He was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.

