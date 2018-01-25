HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE

Basketball

Battle Mountain at Rifle 6 and 7:30

Palisade at Glenwood Springs 6 and 7:30 (live broadcast on KMTS)

Wrestling

Rifle at Steamboat Springs 6pm

Coal Ridge at Grand Valley 6pm

College Basketball

#11 Arizona at Colorado 6:30

NBA

NY Knicks at Denver 7pm

NHL

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis 7pm

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch) has advanced to his first Australian Open final, beating Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-2, 7-6, 6-2. The sixth-seeded Croatian player becomes just the second man outside the so-called Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vakJOH’-kuh-vich) and Andy Murray to reach the final at Melbourne Park in the last 10 years. Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, is the other. Cilic will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal between Federer and Hyeon Chung of South Korea.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The women’s Australian Open final is set. Top-ranked Simona Halep (see-MOH’-nah HA’-lehp) will take on No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday, with both of them looking to win a first Grand Slam title. The winner will also be No. 1 when the next rankings are released. Halep pulled out a 6-4, 4-6, 9-7 win over former champion Angelique Kerber. Wozniacki has advanced to the final for the first time by downing Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6.

NEW YORK (AP) – Third baseman Chipper Jones, first baseman Jim Thome (TOH’-mee), outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and closer Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Jones and Thome were elected in their first year of eligibility, Guerrero made it on his second try and Hoffman was chosen in his third year. They will be enshrined at Cooperstown July 29, along with pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell, who were selected by a committee that considers older players and executives.

MOSCOW (AP) – Former NHL players Pavel Datsyuk (PAH’-vuhl DAT’-sook) and Ilya Kovalchuk (EEL’-yah KOH’-vul-chook) will lead the hockey team of the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” at the Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng) Games. They will be on a team drawn entirely from the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League. The roster also features former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, who left the NHL following his arrest on felony domestic violence charges in 2014.

ATLANTA (AP) – The site of next year’s Super Bowl already is celebrating a championship for best concessions. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has finished first in a 2017 NFL fan survey for quality and value of food and beverages. The results released today show that lowered prices, including $2 hot dogs, $3 pizza slices and $5 beer, were big hits with fans and led to more sales. Those prices will remain in place for Atlanta’s Super Bowl in 2019.

