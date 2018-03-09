GIRLS WESTERN SLOPE 4A ALL CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Glenwood Springs

Tatum Peterson, SR

Ellie Moser, SR

Maddie Bolitho

Rifle

Elly Walters, SR / PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Karly Manupella, SR

Katy Manupella, SR

Masi Smith, JR

HONORABLE MENTION

Glenwood Springs

Dani DeCrow, SR

Rifle

Peyton Caldwell, SR

COLORADO SPORTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, Dusan Ristic had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 15 Arizona used a big second-half run to roll over Colorado 83-67 on Thursday in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. Arizona (25-7) wasn’t exactly crisp on offense and Pac-12 player of the year Deandre Ayton had a rare quiet day. The Wildcats made up for it with scrappiness, earning a spot in the semifinals Friday against the Stanford- and UCLA winner. Ayton missed numerous shots he typically makes, fouling out after scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. Colorado (17-15) managed to hang with the Wildcats well into the second half despite play a tough opening-round game the day before. The Buffaloes suffered a huge blow with about 13 minutes left, when point guard McKinley Wright IV went down with a right ankle injury. Arizona reeled off 14 straight points and the Buffaloes never recovered. George King had 19 points, and Lucas Siewart 16 for Colorado.

ENGLEWOOD—The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade star cornerbackAqibTalib to the Los Angeles Rams. The deal won’t be official until the start of the new league year Wednesday, The Rams will send Denver a mid-round pick, believed to be a fifth-rounder, in next month’s draft for the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback. The NFL Network first reported the agreement Thursday. The Broncos had been in talks with the Patriots, 49ers and Rams about Talib, who signed a six-year, $57 million deal in Denver in 2014, part of a defensive makeover that carried the team to the Super Bowl title two years ago. In Los Angeles, Talib will reunite with Wade Phillips, who was his defensive coordinator in Denver, and will play alongside fellow star cornerback Marcus Peters, whom the Rams are acquiring from Kansas City.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Seth Jones scored 59 seconds into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of teams fighting to stay in the playoff mix.

Like this: Like Loading...