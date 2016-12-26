BRONCOS’ POSTSEASON HOPES DASHED IN KC

Kansas City, MO.— (AP) With their postseason spot secured, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to roll past the Denver Broncos 33-10 on Sunday night and keep their AFC West title hopes alive. Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Hill took a handoff 70 yards for another score, as the Chiefs (11-4) beat the Broncos (8-7) for the third straight time and eliminated the Super Bowl champions from postseason contention. The Broncos’ disappointing season comes to an end this Sunday at home against the playoff-bound Oakland Raiders.

NBA/NUGGETS

The Denver Nuggets take on the Clippers in Los Angeles tonight at the Staples Center. Tip off is set for 8:30 MT.

NHL/AVALANCHE

The Avs host the Calgary Flames tomorrow night at the Pepsi Center. The puck drops at 9 pm.

Elsewhere in sports…

Men’s College Hoops

Villanova starts its fourth week as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 and the ranked teams stay the same from the last poll except for Florida, which replaces fellow Southeastern Conference member South Carolina. The Wildcats (12-0) received 56 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel to maintain its big lead over UCLA (13-0), which received three No. 1 votes. Kansas (11-1) was third, followed by Baylor (12-0), which got the other six first-place votes. Duke remained fifth while Louisville jumped from 10th to sixth following its 73-70 victory over Kentucky last week. Gonzaga is seventh followed by Kentucky, North Carolina and Creighton. West Virginia is again No. 11, followed by Virginia, Butler, Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana, Xavier, Arizona, Saint Mary’s and Florida State. The last five ranked teams are Oregon, Southern California, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Florida. Florida (9-3) returns to the Top 25 after two weeks out of the rankings. The Gators come back in off a 94-71 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock in their first game in the renovated O’Connell Center. They had played their first 11 games on the road or at neutral sites. South Carolina (9-2) was ranked for four weeks, reaching as high as No. 16. The Gamecocks lost 62-60 last week to instate rival Clemson. Kansas is ranked for the 150th consecutive poll, a streak that started on Feb. 3, 2009. The second-longest current streak is 86 polls by Arizona. The all-time record is 221 consecutive polls by UCLA from 1966-80.

With the start of conference play this week, there are six games featuring two ranked teams. On Wednesday, No. 2 UCLA is at No. 21 Oregon and No. 6 Louisville hosts No. 12 Virginia. On Friday, No. 21 Oregon hosts No. 22 Southern California. On Saturday, Villanova puts the No. 1 ranking on the line by visiting No. 10 Creighton. The others are No. 6 Louisville hosting No. 16 Indiana and No. 20 Florida State is at No. 12 Virginia.

GOLD MEDAL GYMNAST HONORED

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Simone Biles tried to treat the 2016 Summer Olympics like just your average ordinary gymnastics meet. So what if the stage and the stakes were different? The floor was still the floor. The vault still the vault. The uneven bars still uneven. The balance beam still a four-inch wide test of nerves. And the 19-year-old with the electric smile and boundless talent was still the best in the world. Maybe the best of all-time. Over the course of 10 days in August, the biggest meet of her life ended like pretty much all the others in the four years that came before it: with Biles standing atop the podium, a gold medal around her neck and the sport she’s redefining one boundary-pushing routine at a time staring up at her.

