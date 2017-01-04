HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Rifle—The Rifle Bears split a pair of games with the Battle Mountain Huskies in last night’s Western Slope League opener. Elly Walters scored 18 points while Samantha Hinkle added 15 to lead the Lady Bears over Battle Mountain, 46-32. Monique Stevens poured in 19 points with five shots from beyond the arc to lead the Huskies’ scoring effort. In the boys contest, Rifle fell to the Huskies in a low-scoring affair, 39-38. As he has all season, Jacob Boone led the Bears in scoring with 16 points while pulling down 8 rebounds. The Huskies’ 6-8 junior Devin Huffman was a force at both ends of the court and led all scorers with 19 points. Rifle plays at Palisade tomorrow.

Latest Colorado sports

DENVER (AP) – KINGS-NUGGETS

Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kings top Nuggets 120-113

DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points, Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 120-113 on Tuesday night. Sacramento led most of the way to stop a two-game skid and win for the fifth time in seven games.

BRONCOS-COACHING SEARCH

ENGLEWOOD(AP) – A person with knowledge of the Broncos’ plans tells The Associated Press that Denver GM John Elway has been granted permission to interview three assistants currently in the playoffs for his vacant head coaching position. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t revealing its plans to speak with candidates to replace Gary Kubiak, who stepped down Monday for health reasons.

The Broncos will interview Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

Shanahan will interview this weekend because the Falcons have a first-round bye. Toub can interview this week with the Chiefs also off this weekend. The Dolphins play Sunday, so Joseph can’t interview until next week.

COLORADO STATE-GRADES

FORT COLLINS(AP) – Three key members of Colorado State’s men’s basketball have been ruled ineligible for the second semester because of grades. Juniors Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson did not meet the minimum grade-point requirements for their fall classes and won’t be eligible when the spring semester begins on Jan. 17. Bob is the fourth-leading scorer for the Rams (9-6, 1-1 Mountain West), averaging 9.1 points. His 4.9 rebounds per game are third-highest on the team. Butler averages 6.4 points and 2.7 boards and Jackson averages 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Coach Larry Eustachy said in a statement, “our top priority is to educate, and we will continue to emphasize this in all that we do. It is a hard lesson, but we will continue to support these young men and provide access to the resources needed to excel in the classroom and graduate.” He added: “This is disappointing for our entire program, especially the players still competing on the court.” He said he looks forward to the three players regaining their academic eligibility and returning for their senior seasons in the fall.

Like this: Like Loading...