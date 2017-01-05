HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Glenwood Springs—Tonight’s games between Glenwood Springs and Eagle Valley in Gypsum have been postponed due to the severe weather. No make up date has been announced. The Rifle Bears however will play on the road tonight at Palisade High School. The Lady Bears tip off at 5:30 with the boys following at 7. Both games will be broadcast live on KMTS.

NHL/AVS

Calgary, Alberta—The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Flames last night in Calgary, 4 to1. The Avs woeful offense has produced a paltry 25 points the entire season. The Avs host the New York Islanders Friday night.

NBA/NUGGETS

Denver—The Denver Nuggets welcome the San Antonio Spurs tonight to the Pepsi Center.

ELSEWHERE IN SPORTS…

WASHINGTON (AP) – The longest winning streak in the history of the NHL is 17 games, as set by the 1992-’93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight in Washington the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets can equal that mark with a win over the Capitals. Since losing four of their first six games this season the Blue Jackets have gone 25-2-3.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Defending national champion Villanova was upset by Butler last night, 66-58. The top-ranked Wildcats were 14-0 entering the game and the loss now means we will probably see a new No. 1 next week when The Associated Press releases its new poll. The 18th-ranked Bulldogs hit six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to finish a perfect 15-for-15 from the line.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – When the Raiders play the Texas in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game they will have a rookie playing at quarterback. The man in question is Connor Cook, who is getting the start because Matt McGloin was injured in last Sunday’s loss to Denver.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour later this month. It has been announced that the former world No. 1 will take part in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. It will be his first official PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Florida cornerback Jalen Tabor has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft. Tabor was widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the country this season and likely will be one of the first ones selected in the NFL draft in late April.

