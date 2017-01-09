HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS

Undated—This week’s state rankings according to “On the Mat” show Glenwood Springs at number 14 in class 4A. Pueblo County is the top ranked team in Colorado. Eagle Valley was the only high school squad from the area to be ranked, coming in at 15th in 3A. From Rifle, two wrestlers are ranked among the best in 3A; 160 pounder Maxx Demann is at number 13 while Alex Cordova is the third ranked 170 pounder. Evan Hoff from Grand Valley is the sixth ranked 220 pounder this week while Oswaldo Morales of Basalt comes in at number 11 in the 285 pound class. At the 4A level, four Glenwood Demons are ranked and topping the list is the defending, 182 pound state champion Myles Wilson. Felix Cano is the 11th ranked 126 pounder. Riley Prough is ranked 5th in the 132 pound class. Larry Flores is 13th in the 145 pound class.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Glenwood Springs—The Glenwood Demons got swept by the Palisade Bulldogs on their home floor in Saturday afternoon’s Western Slope League opener. The Lady Demons battled back from a 30 to 8 halftime deficit but still came up on the short end of a 47-30 score. Glenwood couldn’t overcome 26 turnovers to the defending league champions. In the boy’s game, Glenwood’s offense went silent in the second half and defensively, there was no stopping Max Noland who scored 26 points in leading the Bulldogs to their second win of the season, 58-47. Glenwood will host Rifle Tuesday night. The girls tip off at 6 with the boys following at 7:30. Both games will be broadcast live on KMTS.

ELSEWHERE IN SPORTS…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alabama and Crimson are facing off tonight for the national championship in college football for the second straight year. Last year in Glendale, Arizona, the Crimson Tide came out on top 45-40. Alabama comes into the game 14-0 while Clemson is 13-1.

UNDATED (AP) – Green Bay and Pittsburgh advanced in the NFL playoffs yesterday. The Packers eliminated the Giants in the second game of the day, 38-13, while in the opening game the Steelers walked all over Miami, 30-12. The Packers and Steelers now advance to round two next weekend.

CLEVELAND (AP) – We will find out next season just how much a defensive coordinator means to a team that won just one game this season. The 1-15 Browns have made their first move in their attempt to fix things as they have hired former Buffalo Bills head coach Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator. He served in that position with the Rams the last three seasons.

TORONTO – Houston’s Rockets have won their last eight games. The most recent victory came yesterday as James Harden racked up his 10th triple-double of the season in a 129-122 win over the Raptors. Harden finished the game with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) – Justin Thomas was the winner yesterday of the PGA’s SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. He finished three shots in front of Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah), who has four victories and two runner-up finishes in his last six starts, losing both to Thomas.

