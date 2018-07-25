Ted Diaz Service Friday

When the Rifle Bears Football team takes the field against Eagle Valley on August 31st, there will be an empty seat in Bear Stadium. Ted Diaz, who attended every home game for over 60 years passed away Monday. Born in Delta, he served in the Army during World War II and worked as a bus driver and as a custodian in the RE-2 School District.

Ted Diaz’ Memorial will be at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Rifle this Friday. Rosary at 2, followed by Mass at 3.

The family has asked rather than flowers, make a donation to the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center at Rifle.

