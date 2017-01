5 month old tan and white pit bull lab mix ,Nori , was last seen Saturday morning around Seven Oaks Road just outside of Carbondale. She weights about 29lbs, if she is still wearing her purple collar it has two tags on it rabies and Montrose county tag. Nori is pretty skittish and scared of loud noises. If found please call Miranda at 970-379-6861 her family really needs her back.

