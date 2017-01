Avalanche Watch From the National Weather Service

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. AVALANCHE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE VAIL AND SUMMIT COUNTY ZONE, THE FRONT RANGE ZONE, AND COLORADO`S SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS. ISSUED BY THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * TIMING…IN EFFECT FROM 7:00AM MST MONDAY JANUARY 9 TO 10:00AM MST:

Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateu, Dallas Divide.

More information can be found here.

