THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. AVALANCHE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COLORADO`S NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. ISSUED BY THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * TIMING…IN EFFECT FROM 5:00PM MST SUNDAY JANUARY 8 TO 12:00PM MST ON MONDAY JANUARY 9.:

Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flattops; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains.

More information can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...