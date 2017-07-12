Flash Flood Warning Between Parachute and Rifle

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South central Garfield County in west central Colorado…

* Until 800 PM MDT

* At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen according to radar estimates. Flash flooding is

expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Westbound lanes of I-70 between Rifle and Parachute where mud

could move over the roadway.

Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 78 and 88.

Colorado 13 near mile marker 8.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Heavy rainfall triggers rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in

steep terrain.

Please report flooding to the Grand Junction National Weather Service

Office when you can do so safely.

