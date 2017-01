…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY… * LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE CITY OF…RIO BLANCO. * TIMING…SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL RATES WILL PICK UP BY LATE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. * SNOW ACCUMULATION…8 TO 14 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS.:

Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus.

