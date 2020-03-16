All Garfield County Libraries Closed Through April 8th

All Garfield County Libraries are closed to the public today, March 16, through April 8 as a

precaution related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This decision was not made lightly, but ultimately the safety of our residents, staff, volunteers, and community partners is our highest priority. As we are part of the local and global community, it is important to understand that this is the time to discourage public gatherings and help slow the spread of the virus. We will reevaluate this reopening date as additional information emerges about COVID-19 and we will continue to update the public between now and April 8.

In addition to all library locations and administrative offices being closed to the public, all

library book drops will be closed as well. There will be no overdue fines during this time. Please hold on to your library materials until further notice.

While our physical spaces are closed, we invite you to access the numerous resources available remotely with your library card. We have ebooks and digital audiobooks, streaming movies, digital comic books and magazines, online language learning, searchable car repair guides,genealogy resources, and so much more – all free to use 24/7 from our website, www.gcpld.org.

We understand that developments regarding COVID-19 are changing frequently. As thingschange, we will keep the most up-to-date information our website.

Thank you all for your support and patience during this unprecedented time as we continue to evaluate the situation and work to do what is best for our community, staff, and volunteers.

