Eastbound I-70 and Highway 6 between Eagle and Edwards Closed Due to Wildfire

Drivers should plan for an extended safety closure of I-70 and US Highway 6 near Wolcott due to a wildfire. The Safety closure and firefighting operations expected to last overnight.

Eastbound Interstate 70 and US Highway 6 are closed near Wolcott due to a wildfire. CDOT recommends motorists use the northern alternate route to avoid the closure. The alternate route is recommended because the safety closure is expected to last several hours. The wildfire is causing heavy smoke on the interstate and the fire may expand quickly due to weather conditions. Firefighters on scene and air firefighting resources are anticipated.

The closure is in place on eastbound I-70 from Mile Marker 147 to Mile Marker 157. US 6 is closed from Mile Markers 150-157. The fire was originally started by a vehicle crash on US 6.

If fire behavior deems a safety closure necessary to close Westbound I-70 again, then all drivers will have to use the “Northern Detour”.

Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Each roadway will connect with US Highway 40. Motorists should turn west onto US 40 towards Craig. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.

The northern alternate route will require approximately 3 hours additional travel time to reach your destination, compared to traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County.

