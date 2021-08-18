Glenwood Canyon Remains Closed Due to Safety Concerns & Incoming Weather

Update: 6:15AM, Glenwood Canyon remains closed for safety due to the incoming weather. CDOT crews continue to monitor the weather and assess the conditions in the canyon.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Update: 11:00PM, CDOT has made this an extended closure of Glenwood Canyon. The canyon will be closed overnight with crews continuing to assess the situation as the next weather system moves into the area.

Travelers should continue to use the detours that are recommended by CDOT:

Westbound Alternate Routes:

From Silverthorne go north on CO9 to Steamboat Springs, to US40 then turn south on CO13 at Craig to Rifle and back on I-70..

OR

From Wolcott go north on CO131 to Steamboat Springs, to US40 then south on CO13 at Craig to Rifle and back on I-70.

Eastbound Alternate Routes:

From Rifle turn north on CO13 to Craig, to US40 to Steamboat Springs to CO131 turn south to Wolcott and back on I-70.

OR

From Rifle turn north on CO13 to Craig, to US40 to Steamboat Springs to CO 9 south to Silverthorne and back on I-70.

Please Remember that Cottonwood Pass is for local traffic only and was already closed once this evening (8/18) due to an accident.

Independence pass is an alternative for travelers in the Roaring Fork Valley that are driving vehicles under 35ft in total length.

Update: As of 8:30PM Glenwood Canyon remains closed. No other details are available at this time. There is no estimated time for re-opening.

Update: At 4:48PM CDOT extended the closure on I-70. Eastbound is no closed at West Rifle (MM87). All traffic will be diverted off the interstate and non local traffic will be guided up CO13 to the “northern detour route” (CO13, US40, CO9).

Local traffic will be allowed to continue on the interstate at Rifle. No traffic will be allowed to pass the main Glenwood Springs exit (MM116).

At 4:22PM the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar.

This prompted CDOT to close Glenwood Canyon for safety concerns.

The Flash Flood warning is set to expire at 7:15PM this evening. Unless the Warning is lifted before the expiration time. Glenwood Canyon will most likely be closed till 7:15.

