Glenwood Canyon Closed Due to a Flash Flood Warning

Update: At 4:48PM CDOT extended the closure on I-70. Eastbound is no closed at West Rifle (MM87). All traffic will be diverted off the interstate and non local traffic will be guided up CO13 to the “northern detour route” (CO13, US40, CO9).

Local traffic will be allowed to continue on the interstate at Rifle. No traffic will be allowed to pass the main Glenwood Springs exit (MM116).

At 4:22PM the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar.

This prompted CDOT to close Glenwood Canyon for safety concerns.

The Flash Flood warning is set to expire at 7:15PM this evening. Unless the Warning is lifted before the expiration time. Glenwood Canyon will most likely be closed till 7:15.

