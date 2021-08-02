Glenwood Canyon Reopening Might be Weeks Away

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he’s planning to issue a state disaster declaration and it could be “a few days to a few weeks” before a canyon in the western part of the state can be reopened following massive mudslides that blocked Interstate 70. Polis said Monday that crews are working to clear debris from the interstate, and he hopes to soon have at least two lanes open through Glenwood Canyon. The canyon was closed after mudslides stranded more than 100 motorists in their vehicles overnight Thursday. The interstate is a major transportation corridor between the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast.

