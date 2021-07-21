I-70 Closed Between West Rifle & Dotsero Due to Flash Flood Warning

Update: At11:05, CDOT is assessing several minor mudslides that happened tonight as a result of the rain fall this evening. Crews will make sure the area is safe before starting clean-up operations.

There is no estimated time for reopening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Photos Courtesy of CDOT:

Update: At 10:25PM the National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scare in Glenwood Canyon to 11:30PM.

As of 8:30 PM the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scare in Glenwood Canyon.

That triggered a safety closure of I-70 East & West Bound between West Rifle (MM87) and Dotsero (MM133).

Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the Glenwood Springs Exit (MM116), but no further.

All commercial traffic will be diverted onto Highway 13 at West Rifle.

The Flash Flood Warning is set to expire at 10:30PM.

As of this report nothing has slid in Glenwood Canyon.

