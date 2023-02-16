I-70 Closed in Both Directions Through Glenwood Canyon Due to an Accident

At approximately 4:15PM CDOT had to close both directions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a major accident.

This accident does involve a semi truck that is blocking both lanes of Westbound traffic, and one lane of Eastbound traffic.

CDOT is calling this an extended closure. Detours are being recommended, but not the usual “Northern detour” due to weather and road issues on US40.

The current detour that is being recommended is the “Southern Detour”, From the east, for westbound traffic includes Colorado Highway 9, US24, US285, & US50 before returning to I-70 near Grand Junction or taking Highway 133 out of Delta and driving over McClure Pass to get back to the Crystal and Roaring Fork Valleys. All mountain passes are seeing very treacherous winter driving conditions. Please drive carefully throughout the entire state.

There is no estimate on Glenwood Canyon reopening.

We will update as more information becomes available.

