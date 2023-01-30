I-70 Closed in Both Directions Through Glenwood Canyon

At approximately 11:40AM CDOT closed I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to multiple accidents.

CDOT is reporting that this will be an extended closure with no estimate on reopening.

Currently the advised detour is the northern route, from Eastbound I-70 take Highway 131 at Wolcott to US 40 to Highway 13 then back to I-70. Westbound do the opposite starting at Rifle. The additional travel time is approximately 3-4 hours.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Like this: Like Loading...