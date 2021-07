I-70 is closed in both directions from Glenwood Springs (MM116) and Dotsero (MM133) due to a flash flood warning issued by the national weather service.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted on to Hwy 13 at west Rifle (MM87) local traffic will be allowed to continue on the interstate to Glenwood Springs, where the interstate is completely closed.

Westbound traffic is being completely stopped at dotsero.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30PM.

