I-70 Eastbound is now open through Glenwood Canyon.

Please Drive Carefully.

Eastbound I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon due to an accident.

This closure could take several hours to clear.

The only viable detour is the “northern route”. Hwy 13 going north out of Rifle, US 40 east to Kremmling, Hwy 9 south to Silverthorne, and back to I-70.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...