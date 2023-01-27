I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Now Open in Both Directions

Update: As of 4:22PM CDOT has opened westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. Traffic will remain slow for a while while the backup makes it’s way through.

Please continue to drive carefully.

Update: As of 1:15PM CDOT has stated that the westbound closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will be an extended closure. No other specific timeline has been released. CDOT recommends alternate routes at this time.

Update: As of 12:50PM eastbound I-70 has reopened, expect slow moving traffic as the backup clears and the roads remain very slick.

Westbound I-70 remains closed due to the accident that happened around 11:45 earlier today, there is no estimate on the reopening of I-70 Westbound at this time.

The accident that was in the eastbound lanes of South Canyon has also been cleared.

Please drive carefully.

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions for the second time today after another accident has happened on the Westbound side of I-70.

The canyon was opened westbound for almost two hours after the first closure this morning, before being closed again for this most recent closure.

Meanwhile, eastbound I-70 has remained closed since the first closure this morning and has not reopened.

There is no estimate on reopening either direction of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon at this time.

At the same time there is also a left lane closure on eastbound I-70 near South Canyon (MM110.5) due to another accident.

Please drive carefully if you need to be out on the roads today.

