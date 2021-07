Due to a favorable weather forecast, CDOT has decided to open Glenwood Canyon about an hour earlier then originally planned.

Keep in mind that there are several sections of I-70 East & West bound, that will have reduced speeds, and still be down to one lane with crews working on the pervious debris flow clean up, and inspection of certain areas.

Please drive carefully, and remember that the canyon can shutdown again at a moments notice.

Like this: Like Loading...